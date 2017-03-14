Maryland snow: Inside Baltimore's eme...

Maryland snow: Inside Baltimore's emergency operations center Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

In the operations center Tuesday morning, Derek Proctor traded off between his radio and his cellphone, taking down updates on which streets were plowed and which weren't, then calling inspectors and contractors to address problem areas. Proctor, a construction project supervisor with the Department of Transportation, is part of a large team made up of many different city agencies that works 12-hour shifts at the Calvert Street building during snow days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,506,037
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 min Mahz 20,899
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 34 min Faith Michigan 313,464
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Dudley 8,058
News Groups rally in Baltimore for immigrant rights Mon Mikey 2
Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09) Mon mjm 2
News City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ... Mon lol 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC