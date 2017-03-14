Maryland snow: Inside Baltimore's emergency operations center Tuesday
In the operations center Tuesday morning, Derek Proctor traded off between his radio and his cellphone, taking down updates on which streets were plowed and which weren't, then calling inspectors and contractors to address problem areas. Proctor, a construction project supervisor with the Department of Transportation, is part of a large team made up of many different city agencies that works 12-hour shifts at the Calvert Street building during snow days.
