Man shot in West Baltimore late Thursday
A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder around 11 p.m. Thursday in West Baltimore, city police said. A patrol officer in the Western District was involved in a traffic stop in the 500 block of Laurens Street when the man approached him.
