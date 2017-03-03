Man shot in West Baltimore late Thursday

Man shot in West Baltimore late Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder around 11 p.m. Thursday in West Baltimore, city police said. A patrol officer in the Western District was involved in a traffic stop in the 500 block of Laurens Street when the man approached him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min southern at heart 1,500,564
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 min Granny is a fruit... 20,865
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr zach 313,398
News Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo... Feb 27 andtheysayimsweet 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC