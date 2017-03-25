Man injured in shooting at Randallstown shopping center Friday, police say

Police were called 4:34 p.m. to the Liberty Court Shopping Center in the 8600 block of Liberty Road, where two men had an altercation and an unknown suspect shot a 34-year-old man at least once in the lower body. The victim, who lives in the 3800 block of Brownhill Road in Randallstown, was taken to an area hospital and expected to survive, police said.

