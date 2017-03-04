Man arrested for handgun violations in Northwest Baltimore
Baltimore police arrested a 39-year-old man Friday and charged him with handgun violations after detectives said he was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun even though he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. John Kidwell, 39, of the 3900 block of Belvieu Ave. was waiting Saturday to see a court commissioner, Baltimore police officials said.
