Man, 24, found shot to death in Winds...

Man, 24, found shot to death in Windsor Mill parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Windsor Mill parking lot Friday. Police identified the victim as Bernie Maurice Slater of Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 34 min Truth is might 313,555
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Your Supreme Leader 1,507,076
Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15) 6 hr Oreo 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,909
Black lives matter.... What a joke! Thu wv whitegirl 10
I poop in public places Mar 15 Aunt Jemima 3
Elijah Lewis Mar 15 Aunt Jemima 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC