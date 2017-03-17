Man, 24, found shot to death in Windsor Mill parking lot
Baltimore County police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Windsor Mill parking lot Friday. Police identified the victim as Bernie Maurice Slater of Baltimore.
