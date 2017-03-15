Lit City: Dance party underneath Orleans Street viaduct scheduled for Light City festival
Baltimoreans who have long dreamed of partying under the Orleans Street Viaduct will get their wish during this year's Light City festival. Scheduled for April 6 and sponsored by the Downtown Partnership , Lit City will be held on St. Paul Street, beneath the eight-decades-old viaduct that carries Orleans Street across several blocks of central Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|John-K
|313,526
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|1,506,365
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|I poop in public places
|16 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|3
|Elijah Lewis
|16 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|1
|Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Spankys DJ Kevin
|21
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC