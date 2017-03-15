Lit City: Dance party underneath Orle...

Lit City: Dance party underneath Orleans Street viaduct scheduled for Light City festival

Baltimoreans who have long dreamed of partying under the Orleans Street Viaduct will get their wish during this year's Light City festival. Scheduled for April 6 and sponsored by the Downtown Partnership , Lit City will be held on St. Paul Street, beneath the eight-decades-old viaduct that carries Orleans Street across several blocks of central Baltimore.

