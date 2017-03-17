Judge grants new trial, state drops c...

Judge grants new trial, state drops charge against man arrested by indicted Baltimore police offi...

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore judge on Friday granted a new trial to a man who had pleaded guilty to a gun charge last year, after his attorney raised questions about the federal criminal indictment of the officers who arrested him. State prosecutors then dropped the gun possession charge against Quinton McNeil, 22, who was in the middle of serving a 90-day jail sentence imposed in January, according to court records and Baltimore deputy public defender Natalie Finegar, who represented McNeil in court Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Pete 1,507,012
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr copout 313,540
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr gotcha 20,900
Black lives matter.... What a joke! 23 hr wv whitegirl 10
I poop in public places Mar 15 Aunt Jemima 3
Elijah Lewis Mar 15 Aunt Jemima 1
News Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08) Mar 14 Spankys DJ Kevin 21
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC