A Baltimore judge on Friday granted a new trial to a man who had pleaded guilty to a gun charge last year, after his attorney raised questions about the federal criminal indictment of the officers who arrested him. State prosecutors then dropped the gun possession charge against Quinton McNeil, 22, who was in the middle of serving a 90-day jail sentence imposed in January, according to court records and Baltimore deputy public defender Natalie Finegar, who represented McNeil in court Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.