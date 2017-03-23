Jewish community hopeful bomb threats will end after arrest of 19-year-old

A 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man is the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting centers in the U.S. A 19-year-old Israeli Jewish man is the primary suspect in a string of bomb threats targeting centers in the U.S. Leaders of Baltimore's Jewish community said Thursday they were hopeful the bomb threats against their centers would stop now that Israeli police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of making a series of such threats across the world. "Hopefully this arrest will bring an end to the threats," Barak Hermann, chief executive officers of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, said in a statement.

