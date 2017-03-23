Iron Crow Theatre Announces 2017-18 '...

Iron Crow Theatre Announces 2017-18 'Season of Identity'

Iron Crow Theatre announced the 17/18 Season of Identity in front of a crowd of almost 100 patrons, actors, designers and supporters at the company's 2nd Annual Season Announcement Event, held on Sunday, March 19, 2017 in the heart of Baltimore's Arts and Entertainment district at The Motor House located at 120 W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201. This free event featured a review of the theatre's successes to date celebrating the theatre's 32 awards and nominations received thus far, over $17,000 paid to professional and local artists to date, and an overly impressive audience satisfaction rate of 93%.

