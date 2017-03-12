Irish pack the streets for Baltimore ...

Irish pack the streets for Baltimore St. Patrick's Day Parade

52 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Bagpipes filled the frigid air and green beer flowed Sunday as the Baltimore St. Patrick's Day Parade wound its way down Charles Street and through downtown Sunday. The parade and Shamrock 5K - held nearly a week in advance of the Irish holiday this year - brought the usual crowd of thousands to the streets and halted traffic for hours through most of downtown.

