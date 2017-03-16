Hutzler's comes briefly back to life ...

Hutzler's comes briefly back to life for art installation

More than 27 years after they were shut, the doors at the old Hutzler's Howard Street department store are open again, this time for The Contemporary museum's installation featuring the work of artist Michael Jones McKean. The downtown Hutzler complex, in its heyday, filled many buildings, including warehouses several blocks away.

