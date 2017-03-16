Hutzler's comes briefly back to life for art installation
More than 27 years after they were shut, the doors at the old Hutzler's Howard Street department store are open again, this time for The Contemporary museum's installation featuring the work of artist Michael Jones McKean. The downtown Hutzler complex, in its heyday, filled many buildings, including warehouses several blocks away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|58 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,507,382
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|313,585
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery a...
|11 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|Sat
|755patients_755
|3
|Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15)
|Sat
|Rumpelstiltskin
|36
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC