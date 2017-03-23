Here are the 14 new food vendors coming to the Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar this year

The Baltimore Farmers' Market & Bazaar will return in a month, adding 14* new food vendors and special events in its 40th year. Held beneath the Jones Falls Expressway on Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets, the market will run 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday from April 23 through Dec. 17. The Baltimore Farmers' Market and Bazaar returns for the season this Sunday.

