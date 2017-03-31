Henry Gunther: the Baltimorean who was the last U.S. battlefield death in World War I
Henry Gunther's grave is in his family's plot at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery off Belair Road. at Moravia Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|USAsince1680
|1,510,927
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Susanm
|313,711
|Review: Susan Barnhart
|Thu
|SUSAN
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Othello
|60
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Happy parent
|27
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC