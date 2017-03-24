Hampden vigil to honor New York man killed in alleged hate crime
Residents of Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood plan to hold a vigil Saturday to honor the black New York man who was stabbed to death in what police say was a hate crime carried out by one of their white neighbors. Event organizer Sarah Rice said the purpose of the event is for Hampden residents to "stand up for our neighbors and visitors of color to let them know they are loved and welcome in Hampden."
