Gunman opens fire on woman, 23, in We...

Gunman opens fire on woman, 23, in West Baltimore without warning, police said

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

An unknown gunman with dreadlocks walked up to a 23-year-old woman and opened fire without warning Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, police said. The woman was shot in her chest, leg and finger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ritedownthemiddle 1,509,791
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 43 min Mabinogi 313,682
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 3 hr Songbirdofna1 403
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... Mon The Truth 6
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Mon Hypocrites 305
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC