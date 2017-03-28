Gunman opens fire on woman, 23, in West Baltimore without warning, police said
An unknown gunman with dreadlocks walked up to a 23-year-old woman and opened fire without warning Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, police said. The woman was shot in her chest, leg and finger.
