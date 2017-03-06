Gun and drug charges dropped against Safe Streets worker in case involving four indicted officers
The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office dropped gun and drug charges Monday morning against a former Safe Streets worker in a case that involved four of the seven police officers who were indicted last week on racketeering charges. The prosecutor offered no explanation for the dropped charges, and the State's Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
