Groups rally in Baltimore for immigrant rights
There are 2 comments on the The Baltimore Sun story from Yesterday, titled Groups rally in Baltimore for immigrant rights. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:
"We wanted to send a message that this is not our America, this is not the America that we believe in." After the recent arrests of several undocumented immigrants in Baltimore, Glenda Ochoa went to the Washington Monument on Sunday afternoon to rally with dozens of others in protest of President Donald J. Trump .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
|
#1 Yesterday
f**k the immigrants
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#2 Yesterday
They are not emigrants, they are illegal alien sponges.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,506,011
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|313,463
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09)
|Mon
|mjm
|2
|City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ...
|Mon
|lol
|2
|Barbara Boxer
|Sun
|Norma Fuller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC