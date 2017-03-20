For second time in a week, Baltimore police charge two teens as adults in a shooting
Baltimore Police on Monday charged two teenagers - aged 14 and 15 - as adults in a shooting and failed carjacking in the Franklin Square neighborhood of West Baltimore. The announcement echoed another on Friday about similar charges against two other teens, aged 14 and 16, in a separate shooting and failed robbery in the Irvington neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore.
