For second time in a week, Baltimore ...

For second time in a week, Baltimore police charge two teens as adults in a shooting

15 min ago

Baltimore Police on Monday charged two teenagers - aged 14 and 15 - as adults in a shooting and failed carjacking in the Franklin Square neighborhood of West Baltimore. The announcement echoed another on Friday about similar charges against two other teens, aged 14 and 16, in a separate shooting and failed robbery in the Irvington neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore.

