Footage from fatal Baltimore police shooting shows standoff, threat...
By the time SWAT Officer Zachary Wein arrived outside the house where a hostage situation was playing out in West Baltimore early Friday morning, his supervisors had determined that lethal force was necessary. Barricaded inside a rowhouse bedroom in the 1000 block of N. Fulton Avenue, Reno Joseph Owens Jr., 39, of no fixed address, was highly agitated and threatening his cousin's two small children - a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy - with a 12-inch butcher knife.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
