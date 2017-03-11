Father charged after young son accide...

Father charged after young son accidentally shoots brother

The father of a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot by his 6-year-old brother in their Northeast Baltimore home Friday evening has been charged with failing to store a loaded handgun properly, Baltimore police said. Police also said Lamont Pulley of the 5800 block of Falkirk St. was prohibited from possessing a handgun.

