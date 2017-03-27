EXCLUSIVE: Jackson voices twisted reg...

EXCLUSIVE: Jackson voices twisted regrets over killing Caughman

The deranged white supremacist accused of stabbing a 66-year-old black man to death in Midtown told the Daily News Sunday he regretted the killing - because he would have rather killed a younger or more "successful" black victim. James Jackson spoke at Rikers Island, delivering a self-aggrandizing, emotionally detached explanation for his hate-fueled killing of Timothy Caughman at 11:30 p.m. on W. 36th St. and Ninth Ave. last week.

