Dundalk methadone clinic fined, cited for code violations

A Dundalk methadone clinic with a history of community complaints faces nearly $13,000 in fines and has been ordered to remove two trailers from its property. In an order issued this week, Baltimore County Administrative Law Judge Lawrence M. Stahl wrote that the trailers - which are used for counseling and for drawing patients' blood - amounted to a "de facto illegal expansion of the clinic."

