Downtown attack caught on video one of three that led to teens' arrests, records show
The unprovoked attack of a man walking on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore last week - video of which went viral online - was one of three such incidents that led to the arrests of nine young people that day, according to court records. Baltimore Police last week announced charges in the filmed incident against eight juveniles aged 12 to 16 and an 18-year-old man named Darell Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,505,692
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Junket
|313,459
|Groups rally in Baltimore for immigrant rights
|12 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|mjm
|2
|City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ...
|12 hr
|lol
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|Barbara Boxer
|Sun
|Norma Fuller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC