Downtown attack caught on video one of three that led to teens' arrests, records show

43 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The unprovoked attack of a man walking on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore last week - video of which went viral online - was one of three such incidents that led to the arrests of nine young people that day, according to court records. Baltimore Police last week announced charges in the filmed incident against eight juveniles aged 12 to 16 and an 18-year-old man named Darell Smith.

