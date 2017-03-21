Curio Collection by Hiltona arrives in Maryland with charming hotel on inner Harbor Waterfront

One of Charm City's most charming hotels - the only one a pier in the engaging Inner Harbor waterfront - today joins Curio Collection by HiltonTM , a global portfolio of upper upscale hotels whose only unifying characteristic is their individuality. Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton is a 66-room boutique hotel and popular event venue situated on its own private pier along Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.