Curio Collection by Hiltona arrives in Maryland with charming hotel on inner Harbor Waterfront
One of Charm City's most charming hotels - the only one a pier in the engaging Inner Harbor waterfront - today joins Curio Collection by HiltonTM , a global portfolio of upper upscale hotels whose only unifying characteristic is their individuality. Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton is a 66-room boutique hotel and popular event venue situated on its own private pier along Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor.
