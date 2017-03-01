City Officer Suspended Following Felo...

City Officer Suspended Following Felony Charges Arrested Again

A Baltimore police officer already suspended without pay after he was charged with felonies was arrested again in a domestic dispute. Officer Timothy George was arrested in Baltimore on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, malicious destruction of property and theft.

