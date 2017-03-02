Choreographer Domineka Reeves to Bring Together We Stand to Baltimore Theatre Project
Performer and choreographer Domineka Reeves presents Together We Stand, a forty-five-minute piece of dance and videography scenes that explores different concepts of emotions evoked from our past and present society issues. Together We Stand, was created to explore the complex concepts of self-realization, fear, and empowerment.
