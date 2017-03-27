Cardinal Keeler lies in repose at Baltimore Basilica
The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced the series of funeral arrangements scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. March 27 at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. A public viewing is the slated until 7 p.m., followed by vespers -- Office for the Dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,509,583
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|39 min
|cpeter1313
|313,678
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti...
|16 hr
|The Truth
|6
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|17 hr
|Hypocrites
|305
|Businesses hurt amid fear of immigration crackdown (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Dawn
|20
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC