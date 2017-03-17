Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery and shooting
There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from Yesterday, titled Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery and shooting.
Two boys ages 14 and 16 have been charged as adults in a January shooting and robbery, Baltimore police said Friday. Tyler Richardson, 16, and Antonio Washington, 14, face charges that include attempted first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and gun violations.
#1 7 hrs ago
sounds like monkey business
