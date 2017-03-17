There are on the The Baltimore Sun story from Yesterday, titled Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery and shooting. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:

Two boys ages 14 and 16 have been charged as adults in a January shooting and robbery, Baltimore police said Friday. Tyler Richardson, 16, and Antonio Washington, 14, face charges that include attempted first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and gun violations.

