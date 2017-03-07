Behold, the once and future city

Behold, the once and future city

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

I did not get to the reopening of Center Stage , but I did get to the opening of a giant hole in the ground behind the old McDonald's building on the southeast corner of Baltimore and Light streets in the once and future Baltimore. I mean no disrespect to Center Stage - I am sure the $28 million renovation made a good place great, and I heard Friday night's party was fabulous and made Baltimore look like it actually has glitterati - but I was thrilled to watch the backhoe operators at Baltimore and Light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,502,835
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Susanm 313,419
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 8,044
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Mon 410antmo 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Senator Lewis Mon Willard Westmorland 1
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Mon TANYALISENBY 399
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC