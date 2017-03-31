Baltimore woman faces up to 50-year s...

Baltimore woman faces up to 50-year sentence in young son's death

42 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore woman faces up to 50 years in prison for the death of her 9-day-old son who suffered abuse and neglect, the city State's Attorney's Office said. Circuit Judge Judge Cynthia H. Jones convicted Anne Kirsch, 36, of manslaughter and child abuse in the death of her son, Matthew Kirsch Jr., on Wednesday after a week-long bench trial.

