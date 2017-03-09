Baltimore scholar Larry Schaaf leads effort to catalog photography pioneer
If you don't know William Henry Fox Talbot, you should. Baltimore's Larry Schaaf is making it easy to learn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Obama spies
|1,503,965
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,434
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|8 hr
|lol
|32
|Black lives matter.... What a joke!
|8 hr
|lol
|9
|Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking...
|8 hr
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC