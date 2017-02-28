Baltimore restaurants combine with retail, entertainment
Two hybrid restaurant/retail stores in Baltimore are Bird in Hand, a cafe and bookstore, and Handlebar Cafe, a cafe and bike repair shop. Two hybrid restaurant/retail stores in Baltimore are Bird in Hand, a cafe and bookstore, and Handlebar Cafe, a cafe and bike repair shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,502,789
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Junket
|313,417
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|23 hr
|410antmo
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Senator Lewis
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|1
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mon
|TANYALISENBY
|399
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC