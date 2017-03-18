Baltimore police: Two dead, four inju...

Baltimore police: Two dead, four injured Saturday after apparent arson

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two people died after a fire in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, and city police said they are investigating the incident for arson. Two people died after a fire in East Baltimore early Saturday morning, and city police said they are investigating the incident for arson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min copout 1,507,146
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 min Newt G s Next Rel... 313,563
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr arturo 20,919
Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15) 4 hr Rumpelstiltskin 36
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 4 hr Rumpelstiltskin 58
News Man Shot Inside Cell Phone Store In Northeast B... 10 hr lol 1
Black lives matter.... What a joke! Thu wv whitegirl 10
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC