Baltimore police: Sedan driver shot d...

Baltimore police: Sedan driver shot during robbery after giving woman a ride

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 36-year-old man working as a sedan driver was shot in the leg after giving a woman a ride in West Baltimore early Wednesday morning, police said. The victim told police he drove the passenger to the first block of North Stricker Street in Franklin Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,510,030
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Dudley 8,077
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 16 hr Songbirdofna1 403
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... Mon The Truth 6
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Mon Hypocrites 305
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC