Baltimore police name two homicide victims, say another man shot in his back

Baltimore police named two recent homicide victims and said a third man was shot in his back and wounded early Monday. Kalil Matthews, 23, of Catonsville, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the Allendale neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, police said.

