Baltimore police investigating transgender woman's shooting death
Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old transgender woman who was found shot in Barclay early Wednesday morning. The woman was found shot in the stomach at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Guilford Ave., police said.
