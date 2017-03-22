Baltimore police investigating transg...

Baltimore police investigating transgender woman's shooting death

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old transgender woman who was found shot in Barclay early Wednesday morning. The woman was found shot in the stomach at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Guilford Ave., police said.

