Baltimore plans responses to "Day wit...

Baltimore plans responses to "Day without a Woman"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

For years, Susannah Siger considered her shoe and chocolate business in Hampden a kind of "Switzerland," a neutral place apart from her politics. But on Wednesday she plans to decorate her Ma Petite Shoe storefront on The Avenue in red and display signs that highlight products by women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Pete 1,502,825
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 40 min zach 313,418
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 8,044
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Mon 410antmo 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Senator Lewis Mon Willard Westmorland 1
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Mon TANYALISENBY 399
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC