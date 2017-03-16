Baltimore Mayor Pugh plans 'aspirational' speech for first...
Mayor Catherine Pugh said she plans to deliver an "aspirational" speech that lays out her vision for Baltimore in her first "State of the City" address today. She said the speech, which will take place at 3 p.m. in the City Council chambers, will address "where I think the city is" and "some of the things I think I can do."
