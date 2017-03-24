Baltimore man, 28, charged with murde...

Baltimore man, 28, charged with murder for a third time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Keeco Stern was arrested Friday and taken into custody for the Jan. 25 shooting of Lennell Booker, who was killed in his car in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave., police said. Keeco Stern was arrested Friday and taken into custody for the Jan. 25 shooting of Lennell Booker, who was killed in his car in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Realtime 1,508,298
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 3 hr Raptor in Michigan 113,747
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... 4 hr RushFan666 5
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 hr silly rabbit 313,638
News Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges... Thu Sweetheart4 3
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,065
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC