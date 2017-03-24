Baltimore man, 28, charged with murder for a third time

Keeco Stern was arrested Friday and taken into custody for the Jan. 25 shooting of Lennell Booker, who was killed in his car in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave., police said. Keeco Stern was arrested Friday and taken into custody for the Jan. 25 shooting of Lennell Booker, who was killed in his car in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave., police said.

