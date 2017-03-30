Baltimore makes building permitting r...

Baltimore makes building permitting requests electronic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a new electronic building permit system in Baltimore. She's joined by City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Acting Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min TrumpsBuffoons 1,510,296
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,080
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 2 hr margaret worden 404
News A bathroom that's accessible for the elderly (Nov '08) 7 hr ericsutfin 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 21 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... Mon The Truth 6
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC