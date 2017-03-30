Baltimore makes building permitting requests electronic
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a new electronic building permit system in Baltimore. She's joined by City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Acting Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
