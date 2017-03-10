Baltimore jury convicts in killing of man exonerated of murder in 1990s
A Baltimore jury returned a second-degree murder conviction in the fatal shooting of a man who was exonerated of murder in the 1990s. The verdict against Jerome Willis Jr., 30, was handed down Monday, according to court records.
