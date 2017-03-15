Baltimore JCCs face another bomb threat
Jewish Community Center facilities in the Baltimore area received an emailed bomb threat Wednesday, the fourth such threat this year. The JCC facilities in Owings Mills and on Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore opened at 11:30 a.m. after the buildings were swept by law enforcement and cleared by bomb-sniffing dogs, JCC officials said in an email to members.
