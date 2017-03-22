Baltimore issued more than $16 million in parking tickets last year
Baltimore issued nearly 340,000 parking tickets totaling more than $16 million in fines in 2016, according to a study released this month by the Law Offices of Randolph Rice. Parking meter violations were the most common, making up $3 million of the fines, followed by street-cleaning violations , tow-away zones and residential-permit-only areas , the study said.
