Baltimore issued more than $16 million in parking tickets last year

Baltimore issued nearly 340,000 parking tickets totaling more than $16 million in fines in 2016, according to a study released this month by the Law Offices of Randolph Rice. Parking meter violations were the most common, making up $3 million of the fines, followed by street-cleaning violations , tow-away zones and residential-permit-only areas , the study said.

