Baltimore dream home: Homeland house was filming location for 'The Wire'
When the couple closed on their home in 2012, they found out that they were buying more than a pretty four-bedroom house in Homeland. Turns out their new home is a piece of Baltimore pop culture history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|DEM GOP FALSE NEWS
|1,499,920
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|Republican Retard
|313,395
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,032
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|Mon
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC