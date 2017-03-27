Baltimore County police charge four in shootings in Lansdowne, Randallstown
Derrick D. Young, 25, of Gwynn Oak, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery. Sherral Faye Marie Crump, 29, of Baltimore, faces the same charges, as well as a count of driving without a license, police said.
