Baltimore City fire crews battling 'junk yard fire' in Fairfield area
Baltimore City fire crews were dispatched to 3100 Weedon St. in the Fairfield area this afternoon to battle a "junk yard fire" that put off enough smoke to be seen on surrounding highways. The property belongs to Baltimore Scrap Corp., a scrap metal recycling company.
