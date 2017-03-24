Baltimore City fire crews battling 'j...

Baltimore City fire crews battling 'junk yard fire' in Fairfield area

Baltimore City fire crews were dispatched to 3100 Weedon St. in the Fairfield area this afternoon to battle a "junk yard fire" that put off enough smoke to be seen on surrounding highways. The property belongs to Baltimore Scrap Corp., a scrap metal recycling company.

Baltimore, MD

