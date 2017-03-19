At 50, Columbia celebrates past even as it faces a much-changed future
James Rouse with Frazar Wilde, former chairman of the board of Connecticut General Life Insurance Co., overlooking Wilde Lake in Columbia during its dedication on June 27, 1967. James Rouse with Frazar Wilde, former chairman of the board of Connecticut General Life Insurance Co., overlooking Wilde Lake in Columbia during its dedication on June 27, 1967.
