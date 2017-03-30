Architecture student at Baltimore Des...

Architecture student at Baltimore Design School, 19, mourned after fatal shooting

Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot.

