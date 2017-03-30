Architecture student at Baltimore Design School, 19, mourned after fatal shooting
Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot. Twan Jordan and Alanis Brown of the Baltimore Algebra Project talk about their friend Victorious Swift, a math tutor with the organization and a soon-to-graduate senior at the Baltimore Design School, who was recently fatally shot.
