Alleged Baltimore firebomber is denie...

Alleged Baltimore firebomber is denied bail; attorney says he has alibi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police on March 18 named Antonio Wright as "Public Enemy No. 1" following a firebombing at a home on Greenmount Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Pete 1,507,870
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 19 min silly rabbit 313,627
News Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges... 2 hr Sweetheart4 3
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Dudley 8,065
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Terrance 20,919
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Tue Rose Tokoyo1 6
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Tue Rumpelstiltskin 59
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC