After immigrants arrested in Baltimore, people are fearful

One day, Segundo Paucar was a pillar of Highlandtown's tight-knit, Ecuadorian-American community: a 31-year-old married father of two who employed eight people in a small business that rehabbed about 50 properties in the city each year. The next day, he was gone, picked up by federal agents on charges related to his allegedly entering the country illegally when he was 15. His sudden disappearance from his family and community - he now sits locked up in the Frederick County Detention Center - has sent shock waves through East Baltimore.

